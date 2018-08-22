

CTV Vancouver





Health officials have documented the first confirmed cases of West Nile virus to reach B.C. this year, though there has been no apparent human impact so far.

The virus was detected in two dead ravens that were found in the Kimberley area as part of routine surveillance, Interior Health revealed Wednesday.

West Nile can potentially pass from birds to mosquitoes to humans, but there is no indication that any people have been affected.

"To date, there have been no human cases reported, no positive mosquito pools identified, and no positives identified by Canadian Blood Services through their screen program," Interior Health said in a release.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the vast majority of people who contract West Nile will never show symptoms, but the disease is still serious for one in every 150 people infected.

Those individuals can suffer brain swelling, inflammation of the brain lining and paralysis, and can potentially die from the virus.

People over the age of 50 and those with compromised immune systems are more at risk than the general population.

Health officials say people can protect themselves from potential West Nile infection by installing screens on their windows to keep mosquitoes out, avoiding outdoor activities as dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and by wearing protective clothing and mosquito repellant.

Homeowners can also eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds on their property, which includes anything that can hold water, such as pools and even the saucers under flowerpots.