Dawson Creek woman sent to hospital with serious injuries after police arrest; IIO investigating
Investigators are looking into an incident in Dawson Creek, B.C., in which a woman was injured while police arrested her.
In a statement, the BC RCMP says its officers were called to the 1200 block of 103 Avenue just after 9 a.m. on Sept. 11.
“(There was) a report of a woman that was allegedly carrying weapons and smashing vehicle windows,” it said.
Officers found the woman and arrested her, but during the process she was injured to the point that she had to be sent to the hospital. They did not specify what, if any, weapons they witnessed her carrying or using.
“While attempting to take the woman into custody an interaction occurred between the officers and the woman, resulting in serious injury to the woman.”
A statement from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says its staff was notified of the incident and are investigating. It describes the woman’s injuries as “non-life-threatening.”
“The IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the woman’s injuries,” it reads.
The IIO is tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to reach out to the IIO.
