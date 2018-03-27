

CTV Vancouver





Shocking video has emerged of a driver heading the wrong way down Highway 99 on Sunday afternoon – around the time of a serious collision that put three people in hospital.

The dashcam footage was uploaded to YouTube Monday, and shows several other vehicles being forced to switch lanes to get out of the car's path.

The timecode reads 4:26 p.m., which would be moments before a multi-vehicle crash on the highway through Delta.

According to police, a Volkswagen Golf crashed head-on with a Toyota Rav 4 just south of the Highway 17 overpass at around 4:30 p.m. A Honda Pilot was also caught up in the collision.

Authorities said they received a number of 911 calls about a driver heading southbound in a northbound lane of the George Massey Tunnel prior to the crash.

A 26-year-old Vancouver man who was driving the Golf suffered life-threatening injuries. A 19-year-old passenger in the Rav 4 was seriously hurt, and the 48-year-old driver's wounds are unconfirmed.

All three were rushed to local hospitals.

Police said a driver and passenger in the Pilot suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The crash closed part of the busy highway for several hours Sunday as crews worked to determine what happened and clear debris from the road.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the driver was travelling in the wrong direction. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn't spoken with police is asked to call Deas Island Traffic Services at 778-290-2400.

