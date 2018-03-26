

CTV Vancouver





A driver was travelling the wrong way through the George Massey Tunnel Sunday before a highway crash that left several injured, Mounties said.

Police said they received several calls shortly before 4:30 p.m. that a grey Volkswagen Golf was driving southbound in the northbound lane. The older model vehicle crashed head-on with a grey Toyota RAV4 just south of the Highway 17 overpass in Delta.

A Honda Pilot SUV was also involved in the collision.

Police said the Volkswagen was being driven by a 26-year-old Vancouver man, who suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

A 19-year-old passenger in the Toyota suffered serious injuries. The driver, a 48-year-old from Surrey, was also hurt, though police did not know the extent of their injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Honda were injured, but were treated and released at the scene.

Part of the highway was closed several hours as crews worked to determine what happened and to clear debris from the road.

Mounties are still investigating why the driver was travelling in the wrong direction. Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact them at 778-290-2400, citing file number 2018-949.