Downtown Vancouver is expected to be busier than usual Friday as the MS Queen Elizabeth cruise ship arrives in the city.

The Cunard Cruise Line vessel can carry nearly 2,100 passengers and has a roughly 1,000-person crew.

It's the first time the Queen Elizabeth, which will eventually head for Alaska, has docked in Vancouver in decades.

According to the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, 2019 could be a record year for cruise traffic in the city, with more than a million passengers expected to arrive on 290 sailings.

Earlier this month, the Royal Caribbean International's massive Ovation of the Seas vessel delivered nearly 4,200 people into the downtown core.

At some points this summer, there could be up to 16,000 cruise passengers coming through Vancouver on the same day, thanks to changes at the terminal designed to accommodate more traffic.