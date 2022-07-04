Crown seeking jail sentence, but open to house arrest for former B.C. clerk of the legislature

One of the biggest spending scandals in the history of B.C. politics is nearing its conclusion as a court hears sentencing recommendations for the former clerk of the legislature.

Crown counsel revealed Monday that it seeks a conditional sentence – a jail sentence served at home instead of behind bars – of about a year for Craig James. Its argument is that the sentence would serve as a "deterrent" for future officials entrusted to the public.

The Crown suggested the majority of that sentence would be served under house arrest, and the rest would be under a curfew.

It's also seeking a $1,886.72 restitution order.

The defence is seeking a conditional discharge.

Earlier this year, a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled that James spent taxpayer dollars on personal expenses during his time as a high ranking public official.

He was found guilty of breach of trust and fraud in May.

The judge said he breached the standard of conduct expected of him when he claimed expenses for dress shirts, a tie and a suit worth $1,800, which he claimed as chamber attire. Numerous other items such as gift shop purchases and alcohol were also expensed, but the judge found it's possible they were gifts or legitimate work costs.

James was cleared on three other counts including one related to a $258,000 retirement benefit.

He was removed from office and suspended with pay in 2018, then resigned the following year while an investigation into his conduct was still underway.

This is a developing news story and will be updated. Check back for more info.