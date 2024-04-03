Crown rests case in trial of man accused of killing toddler and injuring dad in 2021 crash

The Crown has rested its case in the trial of a man accused of killing a toddler and leaving her father with life-altering injuries after two cars collided in July 2021 in Vancouver.

When the trial began Tuesday morning, Seyed Moshfeghi Zadeh pleaded not guilty to charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

Authorities say a Ford Escape and McLaren collided near the intersection of Hornby and Smithe Streets.

The collision caused the SUV to mount the sidewalk, striking Michael Hiiva, who was holding his 23-month-old daughter, Ocean.

Ocean died, while Hiiva suffered serious injuries.

The court has released CCTV video captured at the Vancouver Law Courts on Smithe Street, showing the Ford Escape, which was driven by Zadeh entering the intersection before going out of frame. That’s when the collision occurred, and the video shows the SUV again as it rolls back into frame and onto the curb where Hiiva and Ocean were standing.

Zadeh has admitted he ran a red light. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

On Wednesday, the Crown called the driver of the McLaren, Kei Hensler, to the stand.

Hensler said he was driving along Hornby Street and continued towards the intersection at Smith Street when he saw the light was green.

He says he didn’t see the Ford Escape until right before it hit the front right portion of his vehicle, forcing it to spin around multiple times.

“I was disoriented, my glasses fell off,” said Hensler.

“There was a lot of chaos, there were a lot of people around,” he continued.

Hensler said a bystander tried to help him out of his vehicle but the door wouldn’t open.

Another witness, Peter Favell, who was walking in the area that day, recalled hearing the collision.

“I was suddenly shocked by the sound of a large noise which I knew was a collision,” he told the court.

Favell says he turned and saw the SUV rolling over onto the sidewalk, and a man who appeared to be “seriously injured.”

He said a woman was attempting to pull him up into a sitting position.

“She was screaming, she was very emotional,” he said.

The defence is expected to begin presenting its case on Thursday.