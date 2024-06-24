Crews battling out-of-control wildfire north of Lillooet

The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to an out-of-control blaze burning about 15 kilometres north of Lillooet.

The Tiffen Creek wildfire was discovered Monday and had grown to an estimated 50 hectares by the mid-afternoon.

In a social media post, the BCWS wrote that the wildfire is "burning on a steep slope" and displaying an "organized flame front and moderate rate of speed.”

The flames were not threatening any structures, as of the last update from officials, but the wildfire was visible to drivers on Highway 99 and to people in the nearby communities of Lillooet and Pavilon.

Multiple air tankers and one helicopter have been dispatched to the fire, along with two initial attack crews and one unit crew, the BCWS said.

Officials encouraged motorists to check DriveBC for potential impacts on traffic along Highway 99.