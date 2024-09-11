B.C. family doctors call for sick days, pensions ahead of October election

VANCOUVER
    The emergency entrance at Surrey Memorial Hospital is pictured in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 9, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns) The emergency entrance at Surrey Memorial Hospital is pictured in Surrey, B.C., on Sept. 9, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns)
    Organizations representing family doctors in British Columbia say physicians need paid sick days, vacation coverage, extended health and dental benefits and a pension plan.

    The BC College of Family Physicians and BC Family Doctors published a series of requests for whoever forms the next government after this October's provincial election.

    The groups say the province is in a "family doctor crisis" and those in power need to streamline paperwork, fund additional support and provide family doctors with employment standards and benefits.

    They say more than 700,000 British Columbians don't have access to a family doctor and nearly 40 per cent of family doctors are set to retire or reduce clinical hours within five years.

    Dr. Vincent Wong, president of the BC College of Family Physicians, says doctors are being pushed to the brink by a system that isn't supporting them and that a new "advocacy tool kit" will allow them to advocate for themselves and their patients.

    The kit for doctors includes questions to ask candidates this election campaign and tips for creating effective social media posts.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2024. 

