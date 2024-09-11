VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Lucky Cowboy the horse euthanized after being injured in Vancouver race, group says

    FILE: Four jockeys compete at a Hastings Racecourse event on Sat., April 13, 2013. FILE: Four jockeys compete at a Hastings Racecourse event on Sat., April 13, 2013.
    Share

    Animal advocates have renewed calls to boycott horse races after another animal was injured and euthanized at Hastings Racecourse last week.

    The Vancouver Humane Society said the four-year-old horse – named Lucky Cowboy – suffered a compound fracture to his front leg during a race on Friday.

    Another horse named Be Sparky was hurt earlier in the evening and removed from the course, according to the group.

    "This is not an isolated incident," said Emily Pickett, VHS campaign director, in a statement. "Horses like Lucky Cowboy and Be Sparky are paying the ultimate price for human entertainment, and we cannot stand by while horses continue to die."

    In an email, a spokesperson for B.C. Racebook confirmed a horse was "humanely euthanized on the racetrack" after being injured Friday.

    "We are all devastated whenever this happens, but fortunately it is a very rare occurrence," said Dawn Lupul, B.C. Racebook's manager of racing and communications.

    "Out of the hundreds of horses who have participated in racing and training activities this year, the number of serious injuries has been few. We continue to strive to reach a goal of zero fatalities and we study each case to learn what we can do better."

    Lupul also confirmed a second horse suffered a bone bruise after being struck by another horse's hoof, but said the animal "otherwise is fine."

    Friday's incident marked the third death at Hastings Racecourse this year, beginning with a horse named Lizzie Rayne in May.

    Eight horses died during the 2023 racing season and another eight died in the 2022 season, according to B.C.'s Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch.

    In a news release, the Vancouver Humane Society asked anyone "concerned about horses' well-being" to sign a pledge on the group's website promising not to attend horse races. The VHS said more than 2,000 people have signed so far.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg

    The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News