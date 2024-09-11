Lucky Cowboy the horse euthanized after being injured in Vancouver race, group says

Animal advocates have renewed calls to boycott horse races after another animal was injured and euthanized at Hastings Racecourse last week.

The Vancouver Humane Society said the four-year-old horse – named Lucky Cowboy – suffered a compound fracture to his front leg during a race on Friday.

Another horse named Be Sparky was hurt earlier in the evening and removed from the course, according to the group.

"This is not an isolated incident," said Emily Pickett, VHS campaign director, in a statement. "Horses like Lucky Cowboy and Be Sparky are paying the ultimate price for human entertainment, and we cannot stand by while horses continue to die."

In an email, a spokesperson for B.C. Racebook confirmed a horse was "humanely euthanized on the racetrack" after being injured Friday.

"We are all devastated whenever this happens, but fortunately it is a very rare occurrence," said Dawn Lupul, B.C. Racebook's manager of racing and communications.

"Out of the hundreds of horses who have participated in racing and training activities this year, the number of serious injuries has been few. We continue to strive to reach a goal of zero fatalities and we study each case to learn what we can do better."

Lupul also confirmed a second horse suffered a bone bruise after being struck by another horse's hoof, but said the animal "otherwise is fine."

Friday's incident marked the third death at Hastings Racecourse this year, beginning with a horse named Lizzie Rayne in May.

Eight horses died during the 2023 racing season and another eight died in the 2022 season, according to B.C.'s Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch.

In a news release, the Vancouver Humane Society asked anyone "concerned about horses' well-being" to sign a pledge on the group's website promising not to attend horse races. The VHS said more than 2,000 people have signed so far.