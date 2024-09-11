B.C. family says razor blades found in bag of frozen blueberries

The B.C. parents of an 11-year-old girl said their daughter recently found a package containing razor blades in a bag of Kirkland-brand frozen blueberries.

Mission residents Sean and Jayme Lang showed CTV News four tiny white envelopes, each containing razor blades, that were in a clear re-sealable bag.

The family said they discovered the blades on Saturday, while their daughter was making a smoothie with frozen blueberries.

“She stops and she says, ‘Daddy look at this, I found little envelopes,’” said Sean Lang from his kitchen.

“I open up the little envelopes and they are old-school, classic razor blades,” he added, before insisting that he “watched her pull it out of the bag.”

The family told CTV News they bought the fruit from the Costco in Abbotsford last month.

“My mind went to the worst, like, she could've swallowed a little shard of razor,” said Jayme Lang. “A blender would've like pulverized the razors, and she wouldn't have known and would've just drank it. And so it feels like something really horrible could've happened.”

The worried mother said she called the Costco to report the issue, and that the attendant told her to bring the bag back for a refund.

Then on Monday, her husband called the warehouse manager, who said he would look into the matter. He also tried to reach the company through social media.

CTV News has contacted Costco repeatedly over two days for comment, but has yet to hear back.

The Langs confirmed nobody in the family was hurt, and they are not considering legal action.

But they want people to be aware of the situation, and want Costco to find out exactly what happened