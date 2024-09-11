RCMP investigation into Lytton, B.C., wildfire finds no criminality, no definitive cause

The RCMP has concluded its criminal investigation into the devastating and fatal fire that tore through the Village of Lytton and surrounding Indigenous communities more than three years ago.

While the investigation was lengthy and complex, Mounties said in an update Wednesday they have not been able to determine the fire’s cause.

“Establishing the cause of the fire is required in order to prove an offence was committed. Additionally, there is also no evidence to suggest the fire was intentionally set by the actions, or inactions, of any individual(s),” police said.

Two people died, more than 520 buildings were destroyed and 32,000 people were forced to flee their homes when the fast-moving fire broke out on June 30, 2021. Wednesday’s statement from police notes that the temperature on that day in Lytton was nearly 50 C and winds between 22 and 38 km/h.

The RCMP said an exhaustive search of two places where the fire may have started was conducted, hundreds of videos were reviewed and more than 150 witnesses were interviewed.

Chief Supt. Brad Haugli, the B.C. RCMP's Southeast District commander, said the lack of a conclusion was not due to a lack of effort.

“Significant work was done to not only look at establishing and confirming what did happen, but to eliminate what didn’t happen,” he said. “We remain committed to the community and the important need to support all those impacted, while we also join in the collective efforts to rebuild.”

The results of the investigation have been shared with the Village of Lytton, Lytton First Nation, and the family of the two people who died. Details of the investigation will not be released, the RCMP said, explaining that there is a possibility that “future developments” could lead to the case being reopened.