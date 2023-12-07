Crash leaves pedestrian with 'critical and life-threatening injuries' in Abbotsford, police say
A woman is in hospital with "critical and life-threatening injuries" after a vehicle struck her in Abbotsford Thursday afternoon.
The Abbotsford Police Department said it was called to the intersection of Ware Street and Farrant Crescent shortly before 4 p.m. "for a reported collision involving one vehicle and a pedestrian."
When they arrived at the scene, first responders found the 38-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The driver who hit her remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation, police said, adding that impairment was not a factor in the crash.
The victim was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.
The Lower Mainland's Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called to the scene, and traffic was being redirected Thursday night as they investigated.
Abbotsford police ask anyone with information about the collision or dash cam video to contact them at 604-859-5225.
