VANCOUVER -- Certain residents in B.C. can now get their COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies.

The program launched Wednesday at dozens of locations in the Lower Mainland, and is open only to British Columbians between the ages of 55 and 65 for now.

According to the B.C. Pharmacy Association, some can even get the shot by dropping in, rather than booking ahead, though it is unclear how many locations currently allow for walk-ins.

And the launch has not been smooth. On the first day, many struggled to make an appointment to get their first shot of the AstraZeneca-COVISHIELD vaccine.

Many pharmacies were fully booked or only offered a waiting list within hours of the launch, and some had yet to launch a promised booking portal.

Some residents told CTV News they'd waited hours in line or on the phone. Others found staff at the pharmacy they'd called had no information on the program.

Related article: Residents struggle to book vaccine appointments

Still, some were able to make appointments during the initial rollout, and the B.C. Pharmacy Association promises more appointments will be made available, and more sites will be added to the list, as the program continues.

What you need to know

So far, only residents aged 55 to 65 can take part in the program, though others may be eligible to get vaccinated at locations other than pharmacies based on the province's age-based schedule, or if they're considered front-line workers.

The pharmacy program is only for the 10-year age bracket at this time.

More than 150 pharmacies are expected to take part, though not all were offering vaccines or vaccine bookings on Wednesday.

People seeking a vaccine will be asked for their personal health number, which is on their CareCard, BC Services Card or driver's licence.

They'll also be told to wear a mask to the pharmacy, and are advised to wear loose-fitting clothing to allow the pharmacist to access their arm.

After getting the shot, they'll be told to wait around for 15 minutes in case of an allergic reaction.

As for where to go, below is a map from the B.C. Pharmacy Association of the locations involved in the initial rollout. Viewing this article through the CTV News app? Tap here to view the interactive map.

A list of the locations is available on the association's website.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa and Alyse Kotyk