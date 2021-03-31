VANCOUVER -- More than 100 pharmacies across the Lower Mainland will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for the first time Wednesday, but some residents had a hard time booking an appointment.

On Tuesday, the province announced those aged 55 to 65 would be eligible for the AstraZeneca-COVISHIELD vaccine, specifically at pharmacies.

Health officials initially gave very few details about the updated rollout, which caused some panic and confusion.

“I thought these poor pharmacists,” said Mel Clancy.

Clancy tried to call her local drug stores for more information shortly after the announcement, but says her pharmacists were also in the dark.

“I thought they are going to be inundated with people trying to find information. It’s pretty great to book it based on the age group. Now you’ve got double the amount of people who are going to be trying to find this out. So I just thought 'oh boy,'” said Clancy.

As many as 113 pharmacies from Vancouver to Chilliwack will be offering the vaccine to begin with and more will be added in the coming weeks.

While those aged 55 to 65 can book their appointment online, others are being prompted to join a waitlist to be contacted once more vaccines become available. Some pharmacies hadn't even set up an online portal for booking yet.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, this was the status at Lower Mainland pharmacies involved in the rollout:

Costco: Waitlist only

Loblaws: Appointments only, but website says "COVID-19 vaccinations aren't available at pharmacies in British Columbia at this time."

Save On Foods: Waitlist Only

London Drugs: No B.C. option listed. A tweet from the company says all appointments are already booked.

Guardian Sunstone: No online booking portal

Remedy RX: No online booking portal

Pharmasave: Website says, " At this time, British Columbia’s public health department is handling the rollout of the COVID-19 immunization program and community pharmacies do not currently have a supply of COVID-19 vaccines."

Rexall: Waitlist only

Walmart: No B.C. option listed

Some locations may allow for drop-in service, but eligible people will need to check each pharmacy's website for this information to confirm. The pharmacy vaccinations are only being offered in Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health for now, due to high case counts in the regions.

The decision came just a day after a national recommendation to pause using the AstraZeneca vaccine in those under 55.

That was due to a concern about rare blood clots.

“I’m not really crazy about getting this one that we’re getting now. I’d rather get the Pfizer or Moderna and that’s a two-part one. So I'm not crazy about being a guinea pig because I know it wasn’t great with the younger people,” said Clancy.

Health officials say the risk continues to be small, but is being investigated.

What happens to the front-line workers who were supposed to get the Astrazeneca shot remains up in the air, as officials decide what to do next.

A full list of pharmacies offering shots can be found on the B.C. Pharmacy Association’s website.