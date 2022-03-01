COVID-19 update coming with B.C.'s top health officials

B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 update Tuesday, sharing more details on the province's response to the pandemic.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live in the afternoon.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.

While details weren't given on what Dix and Henry will talk about, last week they outlined the province's plan to distribute rapid tests to the general public through pharmacies. Currently, only those aged 70 and older can pick up a test kit, but the Health Ministry intends to expand eligibility to other age groups in the coming weeks.

"We know there will be a lot of people who want them now, and as we get more and more available, they’ll be available to everybody, but we want to make sure it’s easy for those who are most at risk to get them first," Henry said during last week's announcement.

Each person will be limited to one package of five tests every 28 days, to ensure access to the tests for as many B.C. residents as possible.

The B.C. Pharmacy Association has compiled a list of participating pharmacies where eligible people can pick up rapid test kits for free.

