VANCOUVER -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in B.C., the province's top health officials will give an update Wednesday on the spread of the virus.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give the update in the afternoon.

The last update, which was delivered through a written statement Tuesday, revealed 30 additional cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported.

"Here in B.C., our curve is trending upward, and we need to bend our curve back down to where it belongs," health officials said in the statement.

The health ministry said many of the new cases came from community exposure during increased social interactions over the summer.

"This trend is a concern, but we can turn this trend around," the statement said.

As of Tuesday, there were 266 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Active cases have been surging in recent days, reaching levels the province hasn't since late May.

