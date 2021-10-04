COVID-19 update: B.C. records 1,986 cases, 10 deaths over the weekend
Another 1,986 cases of COVID-19 and 10 related deaths were recorded in British Columbia over the weekend, the government revealed Monday as the province's expanded school mask mandate came into effect.
The update, provided in a written statement from the Ministry of Health, put the province's seven-day average for new infections at 702 per day, down from 738 on Friday.
The seven-day average for coronavirus-related deaths dropped to 6.14 per day, down from a seven-month high of 7.29 on Friday.
The number of infectious COVID-19 patients in hospital decreased slightly to 326, while the number in intensive care increased slightly to 142. The number of patients who were hospitalized for the coronavirus but are no longer considered infectious is only released once per week in B.C.
Once again, the numbers show the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated continue to make up the vast majority of cases and hospitalizations in the province, according to the ministry.
Just under 65 per cent of infections recorded from Sept. 24 to 30 involved people who hadn't received a single dose of vaccine, a group that represents about 20 per cent of the province.
The unvaccinated caught COVID-19 at a rate of 295.7 per 100,000 population during that period after adjusting for age, the ministry said, compared to 35.8 per 100,000 among the fully vaccinated.
The unvaccinated also made up 71 per cent of COVID-19 patients in hospital from Sept. 17 to 30. They were hospitalized at a rate of 40.5 per 100,000 population during that period after adjusting for age, compared to 1.6 per 100,000 among the fully vaccinated.
Fraser Health recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with 782, or approximately 40 per cent of the total, but Northern Health once again recorded the highest number of cases per capita.
Northern Health saw 121.7 cases per 100,000 population over the three days, compared to 50 in Interior Health, 41 in Fraser Health, 25.4 cases in Island Health, and 18.9 in Vancouver Coastal Health.
Monday marked the first day that students from kindergarten to Grade 3 were required to wear masks at school, including at their desks. Previously, the requirement only applied to students in Grades 4 through 12.
Parents and teachers are hopeful the masks will help curb the province's recent spike in COVID-19 infections involving school-aged children who are not yet eligible for vaccination.
Of the eligible population age 12 and older, 88.2 per cent have now received at least one dose of vaccine, and 81.6 per cent have received both.
The province also began giving out booster shots to vulnerable residents of long-term care homes and assisted living facilities on Monday, a move that's hoped to slow the resurgence of outbreaks in those settings. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has noted that elderly populations can develop a less robust immune response after getting the shots, and residents in care were among the first to receive the vaccine during B.C.'s rollout.
Officials announced two outbreaks in long-term care homes on Monday, at Manoah Manor and the Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre. Four other outbreaks were declared over, leaving 20 active outbreaks across the province's health-care system.
NEW | Conservative caucus to vote on whether to enact power to remove O'Toole
The federal Conservatives will be holding its first post-election in-person caucus meeting on Tuesday, where the national caucus is expected to vote on whether or not to give themselves the power to potentially oust Erin O'Toole.
Many Canadians live in climate risk areas and don't know it: report
Canada's outdated approach to assessing the risks of climate change means that many Canadians are currently living in areas considered at risk of climate-related flooding and wildfires without knowing it, says a new report from the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices.
'Possible explosives' partially shut down Ambassador Bridge, 1 detained
Windsor police say the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing between Canada and the U.S. was shut down for most of the day due to “possible explosives” in the area.
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp slowly come back online
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp appear to slowly be coming back online Monday night after experiencing global outages throughout the day.
UPDATED | Leaked 'Pandora' records show how the powerful shield assets
A new report sheds light on how world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires and others have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars over the past quarter-century.
'Incredibly easy': Pandora papers reveal simplicity in taking advantage of tax havens
In light of a bombshell report that exposed the tax havens used by the world’s elite, new focus has emerged on how easy it is to create a trust or shell company that can shield the owner from taxes.
William Shatner, Star Trek's Captain Kirk, rocketing into space next week
Star Trek's Captain Kirk is rocketing into space -- boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.
Infectious disease experts on hosting a safe Thanksgiving celebration
With the Thanksgiving weekend quickly approaching, experts say family gatherings should be held with the windows open and limited to vaccinated guests as the threat of the Delta variant continues to loom.
OPINION | Don Martin: On a national day of Indigenous reflection, the prime minister sees only his own
Justin Trudeau's behaviour on what should have been a solemn day of healing cannot be reconciled with conduct becoming of Canada's prime minister, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Vancouver Island adds 218 new COVID-19 cases
The new cases were among 1,986 cases found across British Columbia since Friday.
Victoria driving instructor, columnist under investigation in alleged sex assaults
A Victoria driving-school instructor and newspaper columnist is under investigation related to three alleged sexual assaults.
Old-growth logging protesters gather outside B.C. premier's office as legislature resumes
Protesters opposed to old-growth logging have gathered outside Premier John Horgan's office as the legislature resumes sitting for a six-week fall session.
Alberta Premier Kenney's approval rating plummets in new Think HQ poll
A Think HQ poll released Monday suggests Premier Jason Kenney is continuing to see a decline in approval of his leadership in Alberta.
Calgary disability arts organization selected to participate in UN conference on climate change
Calgary's National artsAccess Arts Centre (NaAC) may not have their new home yet, but the disability arts organization announced another big global victory Monday.
COVID-19 in Alberta: More than 4,000 new weekend cases, 21 deaths
In the past three days, Alberta identified 4,037 new cases of COVID-19 and reported 21 new deaths.
COVID-19 in Alberta: More than 4,000 new weekend cases, 21 deaths
In the past three days, Alberta identified 4,037 new cases of COVID-19 and reported 21 new deaths.
Oilers' Archibald's risk of myocarditis would have been '10,000 fold' lower with COVID-19 vaccine: cardiologist
As revelations emerge about the Edmonton Oilers' only player still unvaccinated against COVID-19 developing myocarditis, an Edmonton cardiologist wants you to know your risk of dealing with the same heart condition.
Alberta Premier Kenney's approval rating plummets in new Think HQ poll
A Think HQ poll released Monday suggests Premier Jason Kenney is continuing to see a decline in approval of his leadership in Alberta.
Ontario couple warns about using driver's licence to fly after major issue at airport
An Ontario couple who arrived at Toronto Pearson with their driver's licences were shocked when they were told they wouldn't be allowed to board the flight.
Weather forecast reveals when Toronto is expected to get its first snowfall
A long-term weather forecast has revealed when southern Ontario is expected to be hit with the first blast of winter.
Ontario's top health official to make announcement about rapid testing in schools
Ontario’s top public health official will make an announcement Tuesday morning regarding rapid testing in schools in areas where there are high incidence rates of COVID-19, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Quebec will use paramedics in indoor settings to ease health-care staff shortage
Quebec passed a decree Monday to try the model out, starting with just 20 workers in Monteregie. Those paramedics volunteered, and the province will wait and see if others step forward too.
Montreal to lose out on $7 million after 35,000 tickets tossed out due to court delays
The outcome of a case of a Montreal resident being fined for taking their recycling out to the curb too early has resulted in almost 35,000 tickets across the city being tossed out for taking too long to get before a judge.
Little room for error when towing banners by plane, ex-pilot says after Montreal crash
An ex-professional pilot says that while it's too soon to say what caused a plane pulling a marriage proposal banner to crash near Old Montreal over the weekend, there's little room for error when towing banners by air.
Two new deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Manitoba
Manitoba health officials are reporting two new deaths and 83 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
More action needed on calls for justice, survivor says on MMIWG Awareness Day
It’s been more than two years since 231 Calls for Justice were released, but advocates and First Nations leaders say not enough progress has been made to help stop the genocide identified by the National Inquiry.
Brian Pallister resigns as MLA for Fort Whyte
Former Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has resigned as MLA for Fort Whyte.
Northern Sask. wildfires lead to smoky haze in Saskatoon
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special air quality statement for the city of Saskatoon.
Some Sask. businesses objecting to proof of vaccination requirements
A handful of Saskatchewan business owners have stated they will not enforce the province’s proof of vaccination policy, with some citing an inability to enforce the new rule and others vocalizing a fundamental disagreement with the policy.
Sask. First Nations evacuate from wildfires for 2nd time this year
Red Earth and Shoal Lake Cree Nation leaders have issued evacuation orders due to nearby wildfires.
Sask. public health order changes COVID-19 self-isolation exemptions for elementary students
An update to Saskatchewan’s public health order is limiting self-isolation exemptions for students exposed to COVID-19 outside of the classroom.
Some Sask. businesses objecting to proof of vaccination requirements
A handful of Saskatchewan business owners have stated they will not enforce the province’s proof of vaccination policy, with some citing an inability to enforce the new rule and others vocalizing a fundamental disagreement with the policy.
Historical true crime cases featured in RCMP Heritage Centre exhibit
The RCMP Heritage Centre has put a new twist on its annual historical true crime exhibit. This year’s ‘Macabre Museum: Stories from the RCMP Crime Collection’ will feature several historical crime cases, from the perspective of RCMP officers.
More than a dozen schools close in New Brunswick as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Another sharp jump in COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick forced more than a dozen schools to close Monday, following reports on the weekend indicating the latest surge in infections was showing no signs of letting up.
Nova Scotia reports 86 new COVID-19 cases Monday: active number drops to 231
Nova Scotia is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 recoveries over the weekend.
Grappling with grief, N.B. man and fiance forced to take care of family farm as COVID-19 strikes family
Joe Gee's father was hospitalized at the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville after contracting COVID-19, and on Friday, he passed away – one of the now 68 New Brunswickers to have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
LHSC working to develop COVID-19 vaccine policy for visitors
London Health Sciences Centre is working towards a COVID-19 vaccination policy that will apply to visitors of its facilities.
Charges withdrawn against two women in Meaford, Ont. murder case
It’s been over a year since the lifeless body of Emerson Sprung was found in a Meaford, Ont. cemetery.
Closure of Lord Elgin Public School extended: TVDSB
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is extending the closure of Lord Elgin Public School for another week due to additional COVID-19 cases.
Habitat for Humanity launches 'Soo Burger Month'
Sault Ste. Marie's Habitat for Humanity chapter is turning to food for its latest fundraising efforts.
Auditor general argues legislation requires Laurentian to hand over privileged documents
According to court documents, Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk is arguing legislation compels Laurentian University to provide access to all documents when she requests them as part of her audit process.
Pulled over for stunt driving, OPP say North Bay motorist was also impaired
A driver in Sturgeon Falls is facing several charges after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over Oct. 3.
Waterloo Region logs 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
Health officials in Waterloo Region recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, most of which are among young people and youth.
Mesh masks not appropriate PPE in classrooms, Brantford school board says
The Grand Erie District School Board is clarifying mesh masks aren't appropriate
Advocates push for improvements to long-term care homes at protest in Waterloo
Protestors gathered in Waterloo Public Square on Monday, pushing for improvements to Ontario's long-term care homes.