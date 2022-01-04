COVID-19 update: B.C. hospitalizations surge 35 per cent since Friday

The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has surged 35 per cent over the last four days, the government revealed in the first full pandemic update since New Year's Eve.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has increased to 298, including 86 patients in intensive care, the Ministry of Health announced Tuesday.

That's up from 220 hospitalizations on Friday, with 73 patients in intensive care.

The majority of recent COVID-19 patients were not vaccinated, according to the province, even though that group makes up a dwindling minority of B.C.'s population. The unvaccinated made up 53.3 per cent of hospitalizations between Dec. 16 and 29, while the partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated made up 1.7 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively.

"A lot of people will get sick and we are seeing that now," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a news conference Tuesday. "But your vaccine will protect most people from serious illnesses and hospitalizations."

Just over 88 per cent of eligible B.C. residents age five and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 83 per cent have received two. Nearly 21 per cent of those age 12 and older have had a booster dose.

Less than 15 per cent of B.C.'s population remains unvaccinated, including the babies, toddlers and children who remain ineligible.

The province also announced 2,542 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Daily case numbers are believed to be severely under-reported due to limits in testing capacity, but Tuesday's update was still high enough to push B.C.'s seven-day average to a new all-time high of 3,285 cases per day.

There have also been four coronavirus-related deaths recorded since Dec. 31, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,427.

This is a developing story and will be updated.