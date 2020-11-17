VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another snapshot Tuesday revealing how COVID-19 is spreading in the province.

The update, which will reveal the latest positive tests, deaths and outbreaks, will be delivered through a written statement in the afternoon.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry reported on three days' worth of COVID-19 data, covering the weekend. Between Friday and Monday, nearly 2,000 more positive tests were reported, and nine more people died.

The province's active caseload reached a new record of 6,279, and the number of coronavirus patients in hospital climbed to a new high of 181, including 57 people in intensive care.

"As the number of cases and outbreaks is showing, we are in the most challenging of times," Henry said during her briefing. "The virus is not stopping."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel