VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give another COVID-19 update Wednesday, detailing how many new cases of the disease were recorded in the last day.

That update, which will also have information on additional deaths and outbreaks, is expected to come in a written statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in the afternoon.

In Henry and Dix's last update, the pair said 556 more positive tests had been recorded in the province.

For the second time in a week, there were no deaths related to the disease to report and health officials credited the widespread vaccination of vulnerable seniors living in care homes for the declining number of deaths in recent weeks.

"We are all excited to get our COVID-19 vaccine, as not only do they provide protection, but also bring hope and renewal for all of us," Henry and Dix said in their joint written statement.

Even so, B.C. is seeing a slow uptick in COVID-19 infections. Tuesday's announcement pushed the province's seven-day average to 544 per day – the highest it's been since Jan. 13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel