VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will reveal new test-positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, along with any additional deaths or outbreaks related to the virus.

The update will come through a written statement, rather than a live briefing.

The last update, given Thursday, revealed 20 additional cases of COVID-19 but no more deaths. The total number of cases that have been recorded in the province since the start of the pandemic is 3,028.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry warned residents Thursday to not get complacent, even as numbers remain relatively low.

"I know some people may be thinking this is all over and they can relax and go back to normal, but until effective treatment or a vaccine is available, we know that this virus is going to circulate in our communities," she said.

"We've seen elsewhere around the world, including in the United States and other places, that things can quickly escalate once again if we let our guard down too far."

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be back for a live briefing next Tuesday. There won't be a virus update over the weekend and Monday's is expected to be delivered through a written statement.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel