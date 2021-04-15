VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another snapshot Thursday of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province as health officials are scheduled to give a modelling presentation.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will present the latest data on the coronavirus in an afternoon briefing alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 2 p.m.

The modelling update comes as B.C. continues to see surging cases of COVID-19 in the province.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had its highest hospitalizations related to the coronavirus to date and a rolling weekly average of 1,126 cases per day.

A group of modelling experts released its own data Wednesday, sounding the alarm over hospitalizations. The B.C. COVID-19 Modelling Group warned if there isn't a dramatic drop in infection rates in B.C., the province's hospitals won't be able to keep up with the number of people seriously ill with the disease.

"The danger zone is in the next couple of months before we have that really large vaccinated population," said report co-author and UBC biomathematics professor Sally Otto. "That’s why we have to act now and act strongly."

During Thursday's news conference, officials are also expected to give an update on current public health orders, including an expected extension to the ban on indoor dining at restaurants in the province.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos and Andrew Weichel