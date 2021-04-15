VANCOUVER -- The COVID-19 outbreak at a multi-purpose seniors' care home in Langley is now over, Fraser Health said Thursday.

Just two weeks after it declared an outbreak at Chartwell Langley Gardens - an independent-living, assisted-living and long-term care facility operated by Chartwell Retirement Residences - the health authority said in a statement that there are no longer any coronavirus cases at the facility.

The outbreak was declared on April 1 after five staff members at the site tested positive for COVID-19. No patients were infected during the outbreak, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The outbreak declaration meant that residents of the facility could not have visitors, just as visits in long-term care homes were resuming in B.C.

All but four of the facility's 263 residents had received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 15, when the province released data on vaccine coverage among long-term care residents.

To date, the province has not released data on vaccine coverage among staff in such facilities, but a lack of inoculated staff has been cited as a contributing factor in at least one outbreak.

When CTV News Vancouver asked for information about staff vaccinations at another facility with a recently announced outbreak - at Sunset Manor in Chilliwack - Fraser Health did not provide them.

"While COVID-19 immunization for long-term care and assisted living staff is not mandatory in British Columbia, we are urging everyone who is eligible to receive their vaccine to register now so they can then book an appointment as soon as possible," the health authority said in an emailed statement.

Three residents and four staff members at Sunset Manor have tested positive for COVID-19, despite data released by the province in February showing that there were only three residents in total at the facility, all of them vaccinated.

Fraser Health said the care home's capacity is 15 beds, but referred questions about the facility's current population to the Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Chilliwack, which owns and operates the facility.

Sunset Manor did not respond to a request for comment from CTV News over the weekend.