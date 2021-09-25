COVID-19 outbreak declared at Downtown Eastside assisted living centre Cooper Place

Vancouver -

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Cooper Place, an assisted living centre in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Six residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Vancouver Coastal Health. One of the residents who tested positive has since died.

The assisted living home is a non-profit operated by City Centre Care Society, with 69 beds funded by Coastal Health.

“Outbreak precautions have been implemented at Cooper Place,” continues the statement.

“The facility is closed to new admissions and transfers at this time and all group activities have been suspended.”

The health authority did not specify when the first COVID-19 case was identified or when the resident died, but says it implemented infection control measures “immediately.” The outbreak was first announced on Sept. 24.

These measures include careful monitoring of staff and residents, enhanced clearing, assigning staff to cohorts, and testing for all symptomatic or potentially exposed residents.