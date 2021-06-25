VANCOUVER -- Health officials have declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Surrey rehabilitation centre after finding evidence of coronavirus transmission there.

Four patients have tested positive at the high-intensity rehabilitation unit at Laurel Place, a multi-purpose facility located next to Surrey Memorial Hospital.

The outbreak is limited to the rehab unit, which has been closed to admissions, Fraser Health said in a news release Friday.

The health authority said it has implemented outbreak precautions and notified all patients on the unit. It has also notified the families of patients who are unable to share the outbreak information themselves.

In addition to the rehabilitation unit, Laurel Place also offers hospice care and a long-term care facility, according to the Fraser Health website.

A previous outbreak of COVID-19 at the long-term care home infected 68 people - 42 residents and 26 staff members - and resulted in 10 deaths, all of them residents. That outbreak began Oct. 22 and ended on Jan. 16, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The Laurel Place high-intensity rehabilitation unit provides individual and group programs for adults with new physical and mental impairments resulting from strokes, amputations or other injuries, according to Fraser Health.