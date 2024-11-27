VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'On edge': Fraser Valley farmers hardest hit in Canada by avian flu

    In Aldergrove, B.C., Derek Janzen’s barns are filled with birds.

    But two years ago, Bordercreek Farms was in crisis.

    “Back in December 2022, early in the month, we noticed we had abnormal mortality in one of our barns,” said Janzen, a second-generation farmer,

    By the next day, a veterinarian had confirmed the birds were infected with highly pathogenic avian flu.

    “It started to move from one end of the barn to the other and each day you went in, there were more and more. It’s devastating to see,” explained Janzen who has been on his farm for 26 years.

    Ultimately, 200,000 of his chickens had to be euthanized. It put him out of production for about three months and it took even longer to return to full production.

    Despite ramped-up biosecurity, Fraser Valley farms remain the hardest hit in all of Canada when it comes to avian flu. There are currently 54 infected premises in B.C., compared to just four in Alberta, which has the second-highest case load.

    “You’re on edge. Even if you’re not one of the infected farmers you’re on edge,” Janzen said.

    “We’ve been in red biosecurity since the middle of October and that means we completely minimize the traffic on the farms,” he explained.

    “On a regular basis, we are changing boots, coveralls, we are using protective N-95 masks and gloves when going into the barn. And that’s partly to protect the employees as well. If the birds get sick, we certainly don’t want our employees getting sick as well,” Janzen said.

    Meanwhile, the agriculture critic for the BC Conservatives said in an interview with CTV News that some farms have been hit three times by the disease and that farmers have had to wait up to a year for compensation.

    “It’s a massive financial hit to have no birds in your barns and yet the bank is waiting for their monthly payments from farmers who are heavily in debt,” said Delta South MLA Ian Paton.

    Lana Popham, Agriculture and Food Minister, said it’s an issue she’s trying to address.

    “It can take quite a while to get those payments. I am currently drafting a letter to Minister MacAulay, my federal colleague, to see if that can be expedited,” she said.

    Paton also believes the province should step up and offer disaster financial assistance or loans to farmers.

    “The poultry industry is just looking for zero-interest or low-interest loans to get them through the months where they have no income coming from avian influenza,” he said.

    Though avian flu response falls under federal jurisdiction, Popham said the province has been supporting farmers.

    “We do have an AgriStability program and this program looks at margin losses. It also can help to alleviate some of the pressures around the cleaning and disinfecting,” Popham said, noting it’s a program farmers have to sign-up for.

    Migratory birds are natural carriers of avian flu and believed responsible for outbreaks on poultry farms in B.C.

    “I know farmers are trying their best to try and shield their farms from this disease threat but it’s very, very difficult…We’re trying to put in systems to help out, but I don’t see an end to it,” Popham said.

    That reality, has farmers like Janzen worried their farms could be hit next.

    But he said the industry is working together with provincial and federal governments.

    He also said that despite outbreaks, consumers won’t face poultry shortages because product can be brought in from other provinces.

