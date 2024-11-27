B.C. legislature not returning until Feb. 18 for throne speech

B.C. Premier David Eby's cabinet gave him a warm welcome as he entered the room for their first meeting today.

Front and centre at that meeting, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's threats of 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods.

“The only way we've got through the previous challenges we faced was by sticking together as a province and as a country, and that’s how were going to solve this one as well,” Eby told his cabinet.

The gathering was ahead of a first ministers’ meeting – with all 13 premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – pitched as a chance to unite the leaders in response to the tariffs threatened by Trump against Mexico and Canada unless both countries improve border security, preventing illegal immigrants and drugs from getting into the U.S.

Meanwhile, Eby confirmed B.C. won't follow Ontario’s lead and give a two-month tax break on PST items exempted by the federal government in other provinces with HST.

Eby also confirmed it won't be until March, at the earliest, that British Columbians will get their promised rebate cheque – of up to $1,000 for families – because the legislature isn’t returning until a throne speech set for Feb. 18.

“We will have to pass legisaltion so that we can provide that grocery rebate to people,” he said Wednesday.

B.C.’s budget day is now scheduled for March 4, with the spring session of the legislation ending May 29.