COVID-19 modelling update: B.C. health officials to reveal latest data on local spread of disease

Vancouver -

B.C.'s top health officials will give an updated look Thursday at how COVID-19 is spreading in the province with new modelling information.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry will share the data in an afternoon news conference.

In their last modelling update, given a little over two weeks ago, officials said children between the ages of five and 11 were still being infected at a higher rate than other age groups in the province, but that the situation had improved significantly compared to the weeks before.

"As case rates are coming down across the board, we've also seen, thankfully, a dramatic drop in case rates among school-aged, younger children," Henry said on Oct. 19. "And we continue to see a low rate in the 12- to 17-year-olds, particularly in the areas where vaccination is high in that age group."

In late September, the data showed children between the ages of nine and 11 were getting infected at a rate of about 46 cases per 100,000 population. That number dropped to just under 30 cases per 100,000 population in the mid-October update.

Province-wide there were 4,373 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel