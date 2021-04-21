VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update from the province's top health officials Wednesday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to release the latest details on cases, deaths and outbreaks related to the disease in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, Dix and Henry said in a joint written statement 849 more people tested positive for the coronavirus. The pair also said hospitalization records were broken again, with 456 people requiring care, including a record-high 148 people needing to be in ICU.

"At the current rates of transmission, our health-care workers and hospitals are getting pushed to the limits to support the many people with COVID-19 who require care," they said.

"We are taking steps to reduce this pressure and we need everyone in B.C. to do the same."

Rising numbers of coronavirus patients in hospital have already forced the government to strategically delay some scheduled non-emergency surgeries in the Lower Mainland.

B.C.'s active caseload and the seven-day average for identified cases have been slowly trending downward in recent days, which health officials have said is a sign their current public health orders are working. Hospitalization numbers, however, often lag behind positive test counts, officials have previously said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel