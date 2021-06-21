VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. will give the first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, revealing how many more cases were added to the province's total over the weekend.

That update is expected to come is a written statement in the afternoon and will also have details on the latest local outbreaks, deaths and vaccination rates.

In the last COVID-19 update, which came in a written statement Friday, B.C.'s top doctor and health minister said 109 more people tested positive for the disease and one more person died.

That update brought the province's rolling seven-day average to 104 cases per day, the lowest it's been since Oct. 1.

As of Friday, a total of 75.1 per cent of all B.C. residents 12 and older had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as had 76.7 per cent of adults ages 18 and over. That vaccination rate is expected to be much higher on Monday, as just one clinic in the Fraser Health region gave thousands of shots over the weekend.

"Being fully vaccinated – with both doses – gives you and those around you maximum protection, which is why we encourage everyone to book your second dose as soon as you are eligible," Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in their statement Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday