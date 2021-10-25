COVID-19 in B.C.: 1st case update of the week coming as vaccine mandates increase

Vancouver -

B.C.'s health ministry will deliver the province's first COVID-19 update of the week Monday afternoon with information from the last three days.

The update, which is coming in a written statement, will have details on three 24-hour reporting periods as data wasn't shared over the weekend. In Friday's update, another 649 infections and 13 deaths were announced.

Those figures left the province's seven-day average for new infections at 638 per day and the seven-day average for fatalities at 7.7 per day.

Monday's update comes as vaccine rules in the province increase. As of Sunday, proof of vaccination to access many non-essential businesses in the province requires two doses, not just one. As well, health-care workers must show proof they're vaccinated by Tuesday or face consequences.

But with those additional rules, some restrictions are easing. As of Monday, capacity limits at many venues in the province where no regional restrictions are in place have lifted.

On Friday, B.C.'s case average was the second highest of any province or territory in Canada, behind Alberta.

According to the province's health ministry, the unvaccinated were infected at a rate of 311.3 cases per 100,000 population between Oct. 14 and 20, after adjusting for age. The fully vaccinated were infected at a rate of 36.7 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, the unvaccinated were hospitalized at a rate of 55.7 cases per 100,000 population from Oct. 7 to 20, after adjusting for age, compared to 2.3 per 100,000 among the vaccinated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel