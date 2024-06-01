Surrey car crash sends 4 to hospital

Four people are in hospital after a serious car crash near the Surrey-Langley border on Saturday morning, according to police.

The Surrey RCMP said the call came in around 10 a.m. for a three-vehicle collision on 192nd Street between 38th and 40th avenues.

Four passengers were taken to hospital, and one suffered “possible life-threatening injuries,” police said.

That stretch of 192nd Street was closed in both directions for the investigation.

“Due to the serious nature of the collision, 192nd Street is expected to be shut down for a considerable period of time and may impact commuters. Police kindly request that the public plan alternate routes,” a news release issued around 12:30 p.m. reads.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera video is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-78114.