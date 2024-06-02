Use caution near these two North Shore Rivers, regional district warns

A spring storm is expected to lead to “unusually high flows” for the Seymour and Capilano rivers on Sunday, according to Metro Vancouver.

The regional district issued an advisory Sunday, urging caution around the waterways because heavy rainfall is expected through Monday morning.

“Metro Vancouver is urging those who enjoy spending time near the rivers, whether it be using nearby trails, fishing or kayaking, to protect their safety by being alert and extremely cautious,” the statement said.

A rainfall warning is in effect throughout the region, with up to 60 millimetres of precipitation in the forecast.

The two North Shore rivers are “unique” according to the regional district, which says water levels can change rapidly and unexpectedly due to weather.

“The Capilano River can rise more than five metres in height at various points along the river; the amount of water rushing past can increase by 413,000 litres per second or more; and water can move faster than 21 kilometres per hour. Depending on a visitor’s location and proximity to the river, they may be at a higher risk,” according to Metro Vancouver.

People heading outdoors are reminded to stay on designated trails, obey all signage and stay out of the rivers.

More river safety tips are available online.