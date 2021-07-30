VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Chamber of Commerce has released the results of its final survey of COVID-19 impacts for businesses.

The chamber says 60 per cent of 680 businesses surveyed reported being optimistic about the next year, up from 39 per cent in the previous survey in April.

However, the percentage of businesses reporting that access to labour is a continuing challenge rose to 59 per cent from 41 per cent.

Seven out of 10 businesses reported using at least one form of government support and about 40 per cent indicated government programs would be most helpful if they provided greater tax relief and wage support.