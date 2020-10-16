VANCOUVER -- Customers of two Metro Vancouver car dealerships are being warned about possible COVID-19 exposures that took place over several days earlier this month.

Fraser Health posted the warning to its website, saying that people at Willowbrook Motors in Langley and Willbrook Used in Surrey may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The warnings for the Langley location are in place for Oct. 3 to 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from Oct. 5 to 8 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

At the Surrey location, which is just down the street on Langley Bypass, the warning is in place from Oct. 4 to 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Fraser Health also says the public exposure notice includes test drives that were conducted from both those lots.

Anyone who was at the dealerships on those dates is advised to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

"There is no known risk to anyone who attended any listed locations outside of the specified dates and times," Fraser Health says on its website.

"If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities."

The only other active public exposure warning for the Fraser Health region is at a building supply store in Surrey.

However, there are a dozen active COVID-19 outbreaks at Fraser Health facilities, including at two hospitals and several long-term care homes.