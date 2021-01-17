COVID-19 exposure warning issued for Kitsilano restaurant
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
High numbers of per-capita COVID-19 infections found in several rural B.C. regions
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Tourism industry says interprovincial travel ban would cause 'reputational damage' to B.C.
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
BCCDC adds more flights to COVID-19 exposure list
B.C. advocate calls for people with Down syndrome to receive COVID-19 vaccine priority
Two COVID-19 outbreaks that killed 40 seniors are now over, Fraser Health says
RCMP issue third $2,300 fine to anti-lockdown protest organizer in Kelowna
'Canada's oldest man' receives COVID-19 vaccine