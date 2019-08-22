A Vancouver Island father accused in the deaths of his two young daughters is taking the stand for a second day.

Andrew Berry was charged with second-degree murder after the girls' bodies were found in their beds in his apartment on Christmas Day 2017.

Chloe was just six years old, and Aubrey was only four.

The Victoria man pleaded not guilty in the case, and took the stand Wednesday to answer questions that included, "Did you kill Chloe and Aubrey?"

He responded, "No, I did not."

During the first day of testimony, Berry spoke about financial problems, including a gambling debt he says was owed to a loan shark whose last name he never knew.

He told the court he couldn't pay his rent or hydro bill, and that he'd tried to kill himself a month before the girls were found dead.

Berry became emotional when speaking about his daughters, and his lawyer told the jury that their father loved them "incredibly."

Earlier in the trial, the court heard from the girls' mother, who had dropped them off days before they died.

Sarah Cotton said her former common-law partner did not communicate with her face-to-face, and that the girls told her they used flashlights in his apartment "like camping" because the lights had been shut off.

