The mother of two little girls found dead on Christmas Day 2017 in Victoria is now testifying at the jury trial of their father Andrew Berry, who is charged with second-degree murder.

Berry has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The bodies of 6-year-old Chloe Berry and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry were found in their beds in their father’s apartment. The Crown told the court the little girls had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Berry was discovered injured in the bathtub and was taken to hospital.

In the Crown’s opening statement in April, prosecutor Clare Jennings told the court Berry had animosity towards the girl’s mother, Sarah Cotton, and his own parents, and was also in a "negative financial position."

Jennings told jurors the girls spent time living with their mother and father, who were not together.

The defence has not yet presented its case. The proceedings are also being streamed live to a Victoria courthouse for public viewing.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Follow along with tweets from CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber in court: