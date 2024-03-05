Court rules against absentee landlord who lived in China while his B.C. tenants caused nuisance
The China-based owner of a house in Coquitlam has lost his bid to get a default judgment against him thrown out.
In the summer of 2020, Xian Yu Tang was the owner of a house on Dory Street, which he rented to tenants who owned two large dogs – a Rottweiler and a German shepherd – according to a B.C. Supreme Court decision issued last week.
In the decision, Justice Baljinder Kaur Girn notes that the dogs barked "incessantly" and the tenants "played loud music throughout the day and night."
Neighbours Heide Goldmanis and Micka Devkota were among those frustrated by the noise, and would eventually become plaintiffs in a small claims case against Tang.
Before commencing that action, however, Goldmanis attempted to address the situation by engaging with the tenants and their landlord directly.
"Ms. Goldmanis spoke to the tenants and asked them to control their dogs," the decision reads. "The tenants refused and also refused to identify themselves. Thereafter, Ms. Goldmanis wrote a note to the landlord, the petitioner, addressed to the house in question. She gave the letter to the tenants and asked that they forward it to the landlord. The tenants told her that the petitioner lived in China and would not provide his mailing address."
Goldmanis conducted a land title search and determined that Tang was the owner, and that his listed mailing address was the property in question, according to the decision.
She and Devkota then filed their notice of claim in small claims court and sent notice to Tang by registered mail at the Dory Street address.
Tang never responded to the claim, and a default judgment was awarded in favour of the plaintiffs. In March 2022, a provincial court judge awarded damages of $7,500 to each plaintiff, plus an additional $5,000 to Goldmanis for what Girn describes in her later decision as "pain, suffering and mental stress caused by the noise disturbances."
Landlord responds
Girn's decision indicates a "certificate of judgment" was sent to the Dory Street address, and this time, Tang received it.
His lawyer filed an application asking the provincial court to set aside the default judgment and dismiss the nuisance claim in its entirety.
The provincial court judge who heard the application rejected it, finding that – although the absentee landlord had not willfully or deliberately ignored the initial notice of claim and had filed his application to set it aside without unreasonable delay – Tang did not have "a meritorious defence" against the claim.
Specifically, the lower court judge found that Tang's lawyer had provided no evidence to suggest that a landlord is not liable for his tenant's nuisance. Indeed, Tang's lawyer told the court no such case law exists in Canada, and instead asked the court to consider a U.K. case that established such a precedent.
Canadian judges are not bound by decisions from other countries, even those with very similar legal systems, and the provincial court judge dismissed Tang's application.
"The defendant certainly has an opportunity now to sue the tenants for the debt owing by the defendant to the claimant," the lower court judge wrote when dismissing the application, as quoted in Girn's B.C. Supreme Court decision.
The day after the provincial court decision, Tang's lawyer "attended the court registry" to ask the judge to reconsider, according to Girn's decision. The reason for the request was that the lawyer had found a B.C. case that he claimed would establish the same principle he had argued citing the U.K. case.
"Having already issued his reasons, Judge Smith declined to accept the new case for reconsideration," Girn's decision reads.
B.C. Supreme Court ruling
Girn issued her decision in response to Tang's application for a judicial review of the lower court's rulings.
Tang sought to have Girn set aside the provincial court decisions and issue her own ruling on the case. Goldmanis and Devkota opposed Tang's application.
Tang's lawyer argued that the lower court judge's decision was unreasonable, and that he should have reopened the case when presented with the newly discovered B.C. decision that supported Tang's position.
Girn disagreed with this argument, concluding it was reasonable for the judge to rely on Tang's lawyer's assertion that there was no Canadian case law on the subject.
"Counsel for the petitioner informed Judge Smith that the only case on point was from the United Kingdom," Girn's decision reads.
"If I were to accept the petitioner’s submissions, it would require me to conclude that Judge Smith should have rejected the petitioner’s argument that there were in fact no cases in Canada on this point. It simply cannot be."
Further, the Supreme Court justice declined to consider the B.C. case Tang's lawyer had belatedly brought forward, noting that a judicial review is not an opportunity to re-argue the facts of a case.
"In my respectful view, the failure of the petitioner’s counsel to adequately research the issue prior to bringing his application before Judge Smith should not now permit the petitioner a further opportunity to re-argue his claim," the decision reads.
"He ought to have raised this case before Judge Smith in the first instance. The respondents are entitled to finality on the underlying issue of nuisance that occurred almost four years ago."
Girn dismissed Tang's case and awarded court costs to Goldmanis and Devkota.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'I'm going to be landing': 5 Canadians killed in plane crash near Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
No working rink at prison where MP says notorious inmates play pickup hockey: agency
Canada's prison service says there has been no functioning ice hockey rink for the past two winters at an institution where a Conservative MP says notorious inmates can play 'taxpayer-funded serial killer pickup hockey.'
Boy, 16, and girl, 14, identified as pair struck and killed by UP Express train in Toronto
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
Tim Hortons investigates Ontario man's defective coffee cups
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
Newfoundland police lay 63 more charges against former teacher
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
B.C. teacher suspended again after student injured, glasses broken during gym class
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
9 Ont. nurses fired for refusing COVID vaccines should be reinstated, arbitrator rules
An arbitrator has ruled that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get 2 COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated, because their termination was 'unreasonable.'
Gaza ceasefire talks fail to achieve a breakthrough with Ramadan just days away, Egypt says
Three days of negotiations with Hamas over a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages ended Tuesday without a breakthrough, Egyptian officials said, less than a week before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the informal deadline for a deal.
Major Canadian textbook provider files for bankruptcy
The company that operates the Canadian School Book Exchange, which provides textbooks to schools across Canada, has filed for bankruptcy.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. teacher suspended again after student injured, glasses broken during gym class
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
-
Vancouver Island child hospitalized after eating poisonous hemlock on school grounds
A nine-year-old girl was hospitalized overnight after chewing and swallowing part of a poisonous hemlock plant on the grounds of a Langford, B.C., school.
-
Man drove car into B.C. inlet for paid live stream stunt: Port Moody police
A man was detained in Port Moody, B.C., Monday night after police were tipped off about an Adin Ross live-stream video showing a driver sending a vehicle into Burrard Inlet.
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta man facing animal cruelty charges after dog found dead: RCMP
A southern Alberta man is facing charges connected to an animal cruelty investigation after a dog was found dead.
-
Calgary announces funding to help improve safety downtown, near transit
The City of Calgary has announced $1.9 million in funding to help improve safety downtown and near public transit.
-
Federal government moves ahead with plan to build more homes in Alberta
The City of Airdrie is getting $24.8 million dollars to build new homes in the fast growing community north of Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Worker killed at Edmonton machine shop
An Edmonton worker was killed on their job site on Monday.
-
Construction company fined $144K in 2022 workplace injury
A construction company has been fined $144,000 in the workplace injury of an Edmonton worker in 2022.
-
'I've always labeled him as my hero': Daughter follows father's steps to become 911 operator
Helping people through stressful, sometimes life-threatening, situations has become something of a family business for two 911 operators.
Toronto
-
Tim Hortons investigates Ontario man's defective coffee cups
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'I'm going to be landing': 5 Canadians killed in plane crash near Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
-
NDP bill aims to protect Ontario homeowners from scams which place liens on their home
Ontario’s opposition is proposing legislation that would prevent companies from putting liens on homes in exchange for renting of heating or ventilation appliances.
Montreal
-
Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, says 2024 festival 'will not take place'
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company behind it tries to avoid bankruptcy.
-
Two new units at MUHC aim to ease overcrowding, shorten recovery times
The McGill University Health Centre has announced two new units to ease overcrowding in emergency rooms and improve post-operative care. The Montreal General Hospital is now home to a day centre and specialized recovery unit.
-
Details released on state funeral for former prime minister Mulroney
A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal. Parliamentarians are expected to pay tribute to Canada's 18th prime minister in the House of Commons when MPs return to Ottawa on March 18 after a two-week break.
Winnipeg
-
Labour bills expected to be on the agenda as Manitoba legislature resumes
Manitoba's NDP government is expected to put forward changes sought by labour groups, likely including a ban on replacement workers, as part of its agenda for the spring sitting that is to start Wednesday.
-
Outreach van stolen from WRHA recovered by police
A van stolen from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) over the weekend has now been recovered.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'I'm going to be landing': 5 Canadians killed in plane crash near Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
No charges for Sask. officer in fatal shooting, police watchdog confirms
Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has concluded its investigation into a fatal shooting involving a Prince Albert police officer in January 2023.
-
Saskatoon taxi hit by train, police say
Police are investigating a collision between a train and a cab in Saskatoon on Monday.
-
Sask. potash worker to remain on suspension over nightly medical cannabis use
A union welder at a potash mine in Saskatchewan will remain on suspension after refusing to give up his nightly toke of medical marijuana, following the ruling of a provincial labour arbitrator.
Regina
-
Roof 'leak' at Brandt Centre disrupts play at 2024 Montana's Brier
A consistent drip from the roof of the Brandt Centre led to a stoppage of the play at the 2024 Montana's Brier in Regina.
-
Ruling that found emoji legally-binding faces appeal in Sask. court
A Sask. court ruling that found a thumbs-up emoji to be legally binding is being appealed in Regina.
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw noon hour supervision in 10 divisions on Friday
Teachers in 10 divisions across Saskatchewan are set to withdraw noon hour supervision on Friday March 8 – marking the third strike action this week.
Atlantic
-
Maritime weather: Special weather statements issued ahead of Thursday storm
Special weather statements have been issued for southern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
-
Crash causes power outage, closes section of Windmill Road in Dartmouth
A single-vehicle crash has closed a section of a busy road in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.
-
'Cesspool of negativity': Premier Dennis King, Green Party MLA trade barbs in P.E.I. legislature
Premier Dennis King and MLA Peter Bevan-Baker had a heated exchanged at the P.E.I. legislature on Tuesday.
London
-
Student airlifted to hospital after school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries.
-
Reimagine Southdale: The beginning of much needed updates to community housing stock
A new project by London and Middlesex Community Housing will help out a dent in London’s housing crisis, and update aging community housing stock.
-
Ex-Knight Dave Gilmore 'wishing all the best' to Easton Cowan in pursuit of franchise point streak record
Having lived in Corpus Christi, TX for the past 20 years, Dave Gilmore had no clue his London Knights 33-game point streak record still stood. But Gilmore’s record could be in jeopardy.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness says northern Ont. woman was hit by a cowbell during hockey mom fight
CTV News has learned more about the incident at a northern Ontario minor league hockey game that escalated from a verbal fight between two moms to assault charges.
-
Sudbury driver arrested after hitting building with vehicle, wild police chase
A 47-year-old man is in custody after a series of dangerous driving incidents, involving crashing into a downtown Sudbury building and allegedly attempting to run over a police officer who was on foot.
-
Woman, 36, charged with impaired driving in crash near Parry Sound
A 36-year-old woman is charged with speeding and impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in the Parry Sound area sent her and a passenger to hospital.
Kitchener
-
Conestoga College acquires Inn of Waterloo and other properties for student housing
Conestoga College has acquired additional properties in Waterloo for student housing, including the property formerly known as the Inn of Waterloo.
-
Student airlifted to hospital after school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries.
-
9 Ont. nurses fired for refusing COVID vaccines should be reinstated, arbitrator rules
An arbitrator has ruled that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get 2 COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated, because their termination was 'unreasonable.'