Cougar sighting in Victoria prompts warning to public

Authorities in Victoria are warning the public to avoid a section of the city's Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood after an adult cougar was spotted in the area Tuesday.

Victoria police and B.C. conservation officers say the cat was last sighted near the intersection of Gorge and Jutland roads around 6 a.m., and say pedestrians should avoid walking through the area.

Police had located the cougar an hour earlier in the 400 block of Garbally Road. Officers used the loudspeakers on their patrol cars to warn cyclists and pedestrians of the animal's presence.

"While uncommon, cougars have occasionally wandered into urban areas in Victoria in the past," the BC Conservation Officer Service said in an email to CTV News.

"The public is asked to take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including leashing pets, travelling in groups and carrying bear spray."

Authorities are expected to provide an update if and when they locate the cougar.

Anyone who sees a cougar that poses a threat to public safety can report the encounter to conservation officers at 1-877-952-7277.

Officers advise those who encounter a cougar to remain calm, keep the animal in view and try to appear as large as possible before backing away slowly while ensuring the animal has a clear route of escape.

Conservation officers say to never run or turn one's back on a cougar, as sudden movements can provoke an attack.

"If a cougar shows interest or follows you, respond aggressively, maintain eye contact with the cougar, show your teeth and make loud noise. Arm yourself with rocks or sticks as weapons," advises the B.C. government's wildlife encounters website.

"If a cougar attacks, fight back, convince the cougar you are a threat and not prey, use anything you can as a weapon. Focus your attack on the cougar's face and eyes. Use rocks, sticks, bear spray or personal belongings as weapons. You are trying to convince the cougar that you are a threat, and are not prey."