Coroner called in after death of young child in Lower Mainland
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 3:13PM PDT
The death of a young child is under investigation in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
The BC Coroners Service confirmed the investigation to CTV News Friday afternoon. However, the service would not provide any further information, including the child's age or the location of the incident.
