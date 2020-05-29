VANCOUVER -- An update on test-positive cases and any additional deaths or outbreaks related to COVID-19 is coming from B.C.'s health ministry Friday.

There won't be a live briefing, but a written statement is expected to be released in the afternoon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be back for a live update on Saturday.

In their last update, given Thursday, Dix and Henry announced a new outbreak at a long-term care home in the Fraser Health region.

They also announced two more deaths and nine new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In all, there are 16 active outbreaks at long-term care and assisted-living facilities in the province, as well as one ongoing outbreak in a hospital acute-care unit.

"When this virus gets into long-term care, residents can get sick very, very quickly, and they may have very few symptoms," Henry said. "So, it's very challenging to control it."

Out of 140,136 tests conducted in B.C. to date, there have been 2,558 lab-confirmed cases in the province.

As of Thursday, there were 241 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 33 people in hospital, with six of those in intensive care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday