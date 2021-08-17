VANCOUVER -- Days after a raging wildfire forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, the busy route has reopened – with some conditions.

DriveBC said a travel advisory has been issued for Highway 5 because of ongoing wildfire activity, and that motorists should only use the route for essential travel.

"No facilities available. No stopping," DriveBC said on Twitter Tuesday. "Watch for crews on the road. Watch for wildfire and debris."

The Coquihalla was closed north of Hope on Sunday due to the July Creek wildfire, which jumped the highway and merged with the Brook Creek blaze on the other side.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said both fires are now being managed as one, which has an estimated size of 20,860 hectares.

More than 130 properties have been evacuated because of the blaze, and others are on evacuation alert. Officials said the fire is believed to have been caused by lightning.

Meanwhile, Highway 1 remained closed in both directions on Tuesday following a mudslide near Lytton.

DriveBC recommended motorists take Highway 3 as a detour.