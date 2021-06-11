VANCOUVER -- A police officer has been charged in connection with a 2019 arrest in downtown Vancouver, prosecutors announced Friday.

Const. Arminder Singh Gill is facing one count of assault.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said the charge is related to "the arrest of an individual" on Nov. 13, 2019, but did not provide any further details about the allegations against Gill.

"As this matter is now before the court the BCPS will not be releasing additional information or commenting further at this time," the service said in a news release.

The Vancouver Police Department told CTV News that Gill remains an active duty member.

The constable is scheduled to appear in Vancouver provincial court on Aug. 16.