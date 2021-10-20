Convenient and Contactless Recycling with Return-It

VANCOUVER -

Over 350 million plastic beverage containers were recycled in B.C. in 2020.

Return-It Express is an easy and convenient way for British Columbians to do their part when it comes to recycling.

Return-It has over 170,000 Express users currently in its system.

The aim is to see that number grow so more people can take part in hassle-free recycling.

Express & GO Stations are repurposed shipping containers that are solar-powered. People can drop off their unsorted empties in transparent bags and get cash back.

To participate, recyclers need to create a free Return-It Express account.

To use the system at the station, people simply have to enter their registered phone number in the Express kiosk.

Once they select the number of clear bags they are dropping off, the kiosk automatically prints the number of sticker tags.

These tags feature a unique Express account code.

Each bag is tagged and then placed in the designated Express drop-off area.

Once the bagged containers are counted, a deposit refund appears on the registered online account in about 10 days.

People have the option to save up multiple refunds, redeem their balance or send to another person or charity.

There are eight Express & GO locations in British Columbia.

Recycling end of life electronics, textiles, small appliances, lighting products and batteries is also important.

The new Return-It Express Plus, owned by Encorp Pacific (Canada) is now open in Lower Lonsdale.

At this location, recycling beverage containers, electronics and textiles is quick and easy.

The location features well-identified drop-off areas in a clean and well-organized layout.

These innovative options aim to increase recycling rates in British Columbia.

Check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live to learn more.