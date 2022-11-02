Const. Shaelyn Yang funeral: Thousands of first responders gather in B.C. to pay respects

Thousands of police officers and other first responders have gathered in Richmond, B.C., to pay their respects to Shaelyn Yang, the RCMP constable who was killed last month in the line of duty.

The funeral procession for Const. Shaelyn Yang has arrived at the Richmond Olympic Oval. @CTVVancouver https://t.co/YaeiBEdpcT pic.twitter.com/ZHrLo5u6hq — Regan Hasegawa (@rhasegawaCTV) November 2, 2022

Const. Shaelyn Yang is being laid to rest Wednesday with a regimental funeral in Richmond, B.C.

The Burnaby RCMP officer was killed in the line of duty last month while responding to a call at a local park.

Thousands of police officers from across the province, the country, and the U.S. are expected to attend the service at the Richmond Olympic Oval.

It’s closed to the public, but many people are expected to pay their respects along the procession route.

Yang’s family is expected to speak for the first time publicly at the service.

Until this point, they’ve asked for privacy while they grieve the enormous loss.

“Shaelyn was gentle yet brave, compassionate yet courageous; and she was born with the gift of supporting and empowering others. She brought with her laughter and joy wherever she went,” wrote the family in a statement.

Yang was a part of Burnaby RCMP's mental health and homeless outreach team.

She was stabbed during an altercation in Broadview park on Oct. 18, after she'd been called to assist city staff speaking with a person living in a tent.

As many as 2,000 police officers are expected to take part in the funeral procession.

It begins around 9:30 a.m. on Russ Baker way near the airport, before crossing the river at Gilbert Road, and following River Road to the Olympic Oval.

Yang’s colleagues say they will remember her compassion and empathy in dedicating her time to helping some of the city's most vulnerable residents.

"Going to be a tough day for a lot of people, not just police and first responders. I think a lot of people across this country are going to be sad and proud to see us honour a true hero,” said Cpl. Mike Kanlanj of the Burnaby RCMP.

Jongwon Ham, 37, is charged with first-degree in Yang’s death and is scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday morning.

CTV News will have live coverage beginning at 10 a.m. starting with the procession and followed by the funeral service at 11 a..m.

Willingdon Church in Burnaby is also prepared to welcome up to 2,000 people to watch a livestream.

People are expected to pay their respects along the procession route, but they’re asked to stay off the road itself.

There will be road closures around the Oval until the afternoon.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Ben Miljure