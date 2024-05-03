White Rock stabbing suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder

The suspect in a pair of stabbings in White Rock last week has been charged with second-degree murder.

Dimitri Nelson Hyacinth was charged earlier this week with aggravated assault in connection to the first of two stabbings that occurred near the White Rock Pier, which happened on April 21.

During a court appearance Friday, Hyacinth was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the second stabbing, which occurred on April 23.

Hyacinth, a 27-year-old Surrey resident, was arrested on Monday in connection to the homicide. He was charged with the April 21 aggravated assault the day after his arrest. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 23.

Police said the initial attack, which injured 28-year-old Jatinder Singh, appeared to be random.

The second attack left 26-year-old Kulwinder Singh Sohi dead.

The two stabbings shocked, scared and angered the White Rock community, and the local RCMP detachment held a town hall Tuesday night to respond to concerns.

In the wake of the incidents, White Rock Mayor Megan Knight said some people in the normally quiet city were avoiding walking around the promenade or going out to area businesses out of fear.

"We totally understand," she said at a vigil in Sohi's memory last weekend.

"When you feel comfortable, come back."

In a statement announcing the murder charge Friday, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti acknowledged local safety concerns.

"These events have had a significant impact on a community," Pierotti said. "I hope that today's announcement provides a further sense of relief to those who frequent the White Rock promenade."

IHIT said it's still seeking additional information related to the homicide from anyone who has it. Investigators ask anyone with information to call them at 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.