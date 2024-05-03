Man stabbed outside Gallery nightclub in South Vancouver

Authorities are investigating a violent incident outside the Gallery nightclub in South Vancouver.

Witnesses told police a fight erupted outside the club early Thursday morning, and that one man was stabbed.

The victim "took himself to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

No suspects have been arrested. Authorities asked anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Officers were called to Gallery twice in one week last fall – first for a shooting that put one man in hospital, then for a stabbing that left another man with a minor wound on his head.

Naseb Fazil, 18, was killed in a stabbing outside Gallery in May 2022, months after the establishment opened.

The club, which is located along Southwest Marine Drive, under the Arthur Laing Bridge, bills itself as the city's "premier nightlife experience."