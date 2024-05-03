VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man stabbed outside Gallery nightclub in South Vancouver

    The entrance to the Gallery nightclub in South Vancouver is seen in a file image. The entrance to the Gallery nightclub in South Vancouver is seen in a file image.
    Share

    Authorities are investigating a violent incident outside the Gallery nightclub in South Vancouver.

    Witnesses told police a fight erupted outside the club early Thursday morning, and that one man was stabbed.

    The victim "took himself to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

    No suspects have been arrested. Authorities asked anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

    Officers were called to Gallery twice in one week last fall – first for a shooting that put one man in hospital, then for a stabbing that left another man with a minor wound on his head.

    Naseb Fazil, 18, was killed in a stabbing outside Gallery in May 2022, months after the establishment opened.

    The club, which is located along Southwest Marine Drive, under the Arthur Laing Bridge, bills itself as the city's "premier nightlife experience."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

    Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News