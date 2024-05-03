Suspect sought in 'stranger assault' on 88-year-old woman in Richmond

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly attacked a senior inside a Richmond business earlier this year.

The RCMP said the 88-year-old victim was approached by an unknown woman who struck her on the head on March 4, at an undisclosed business in the 9200 block of Alderbridge Way.

In a news release, Richmond RCMP described the incident as a "stranger assault," and said the motive has yet to be determined.

"The victim was struck hard enough that she fell onto the floor," Cpl. Adriana O'Malley said in the release. "Fortunately, she did not sustain any physical injuries."

There do not appear to have been any witnesses.

On Friday, Richmond RCMP released two images of a suspect and asked anyone who recognizes her to come forward.

She was wearing a blue T-shirt, dark blue shorts and flip flops at the time of the alleged assault. The woman also had glasses and was wearing her brown hair in a ponytail, authorities said.

The RCMP asked anyone with information to contact the Richmond detachment or Crime Stoppers.